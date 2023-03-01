Listen to this article

There seems to be a crossover or SUV for nearly every shopper. Some are big, powerful, and luxurious, while others are small, agile, and cheap. However, they all feature raised ride heights designed to sell the idea of their off-road worthiness. Many are capable, and a new Carwow video tests two such SUVs – the Porsche Cayenne and the Skoda Kodiaq vRS – to see which is the better off-roader.

The Porsche packs a hybrid powertrain that features an electrified turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. It produces a combined 462 horsepower (344 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque with an eight-speed gearbox between the engine and wheels.

The much cheaper Skoda uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine making 245 hp (182 kW) and 272 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque for motivation. It has a seven-speed automatic. The Skoda is disadvantaged in the performance department, but this competition isn’t about raw power. It’s about finesse.

The Porsche only had one opportunity to use its potent powertrain during two uphill drag races. It handily won the first, with the Skoda struggling for traction on the slipperier side of the hill. The SUVs switched sides for a second go, with the Porsche now struggling. However, it still had enough power to beat the Skoda to the top of the hill, although the Kodiaq wasn’t as far behind as it was in the first race.

The rest of the challenges tested the SUVs’ off-road capability, including suspension articulation, approach and departure angles, balance, and ground clearance. While the Skoda is cheaper than the Cayenne, it could keep up with the Porsche through the tests. However, the Skoda lacked the Porsche’s finesse.

The Porsche won the competition, accumulating eight points to the Skoda’s six. It’s doubtful any owner would take either through such a rigorous off-road course, but if the challenge presents itself, both should be able to overcome whatever is in their path. Automakers offer a spectrum of crossovers and SUVs, with many never leaving the pavement. However, most modern ones have enough capability to have some off-road fun.