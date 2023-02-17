Listen to this article

We haven't seen spy shots of the next-gen Skoda Kodiaq since September 2022. There is finally a new batch of pictures that let us see the crossover's development.

This Kodiaq development vehicle wears the model's production body. The grille seems a bit taller. The lower portion of the split headlights is larger. There are now vertical gills on the outer edges of the fascia ahead of the wheels. There's hexagonal mesh in the lower grille.

Gallery: Next-Gen Skoda Kodiaq Production Version Spy Photos

In profile, you can easily see the blunt front end and boxy body. If you look really closely, the cladding around the wheel wells has extra camouflage to conceal their shape.

At the back, the vehicle wears lots of camouflage. The taillights seem to be placeholder pieces. The rear bumper hides the exhausts.

The images don't provide a glimpse inside the new Kodiaq. Given that this is a new generation, we'd expect there to be tech updates in the cabin.

Underneath the skin, the Kodiaq reportedly shares a lot with the next-gen Volkswagen Tiguan, which is also under development. Buyers should have quite a few engine options, including a plug-in hybrid.

The previous spy images were of a test vehicle. It didn't have as many production-ready pieces.

In its 2022 global sales results, Skoda reveals that the new Superb and Kodiaq debut later in 2023. Last year, the Octavia was the brand's strongest-selling product with 141,100 deliveries, but its numbers still dropped 29.7 percent year-over-year. The automaker moved 94,500 examples of the Kodiaq, which was a 4.2-percent fall.

It's not clear whether the new Kodiaq would be on sale before the end of the year. The crossover might not be available in showrooms until the early portion of 2024.

In the future, Skoda plans to launch a small electric crossover that would fit below the Enyaq. It's one of three EVs joining the automaker's lineup by 2030.