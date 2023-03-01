Listen to this article

Last summer, leaked patent images previewed an upcoming electric sedan from Polestar and just a few weeks later, a prototype of the model was shown during the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Polestar 5 isn’t scheduled to hit the market until next year but we are happy to share the first spy photos with a disguised prototype testing in winter conditions.

These distant shots depict a trial vehicle wearing full-body camouflage and provisional headlights. Those little round lighting units at the front will likely be replaced by slim L-shaped clusters as seen in the patent images from June 2022. Even with all that camo foil that’s covering the car though, the Polestar 5 already shows its sleek proportions, combining a sloped roofline with large overhangs for a grand tourer-like overall silhouette. Almost nothing is visible at the back but there’s an interesting fixed rubber spoiler attached to the rear hood worth noting.

During the Goodwood Festival of Speed last year, Polestar announced a flagship version of the car that will have a dual-motor electric powertrain with a peak output of 884 horsepower (650 kilowatts) and 900 Newton-meters (664 pound-feet) of torque. Overall, the Polestar 5 will reportedly ride on an 800-volt architecture and will be equipped with a massive 103-kilowatt-hour battery pack. We suppose there will be more affordable single-motor versions, as well as smaller battery options.

To a certain extent, the production version of the Polestar 5 will be a direct competitor for the Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model S, Audi E-Tron GT, and the likes, offering a mix between grand tourer styling and comfort and a performance car-like power and road behavior. It is probably safe to assume it will be positioned as the brand’s range-topping offering.

Speaking of Polestar’s range, the new electric sedan is expected to be unveiled next year and go on sale as a 2024 model. Before that, the Swedish brand will also release the Polestar 3 on the market later this year, followed by the debut of the Polestar 4. Pricing and availability for the Polestar 5 are not known at the moment.