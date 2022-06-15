Listen to this article

The Polestar brand is expanding rapidly and is preparing to launch three new products in the next two years. A new teaser image from the company shows off the tail of the upcoming 3 and 5 models, while leaving what is presumably the Polestar 4 under a sheet.

This teaser is our first look at the Polestar 4. The automaker describes it as an "electric SUV coupe" and says that the model is launching in 2023. Judging from this image, the vehicle's footprint appears to be very similar to the Polestar 3. One possibility is that this offering has the same underpinnings but a sleeker design as we see with the BMW X3 and X4 or other products.

The Polestar 3 will be the brand's first crossover. It'll arrive as a two-row model with either a single- or dual-motor electric powertrain. The vehicle will share underpinnings with the third-generation Volvo XC90 but will be more expensive and more luxurious. The battery will provide an estimated range of over 372 miles (600 kilometers). The model will debut in October 2022, and manufacturing will take place in China and the United States.

The Polestar 5 will be an electric sedan that'll arrive in 2024. We'll see a prototype for it at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in June. The vehicle will be larger and more luxurious than the existing Polestar 2.

Styling for the Polestar 5 will reportedly take design cues from the 2020 Precept concept. We don't have any powertrain details about the vehicle yet. Expect the model to compete against electric four-doors like the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan.

"In addition, with both Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 on the horizon, we are set to play a leading role in the electrification of lucrative and sizeable premium SUV segments. With a 2025 production capacity for these two EVs expected above 160,000 vehicles per year, we will have the ability to scale quickly and attract new customers to the brand," Mike Whittington, Head of Global Sales at Polestar, said in the newly released teaser.

Polestar is also celebrating over 32,000 orders for the 2 sedan since the beginning of 2022, which is an increase of 290 percent over the same period last year. The brand is now operating in 25 markets and has plans to expand to 30 by 2023. For example, launches in Israel and Italy are coming in the second half of 2022