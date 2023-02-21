Listen to this article

Vansports is once again bringing some stylish pizzazz to Mercedes vans. The aftermarket specialist has been upgrading boxy haulers from Mercedes-Benz for years, upfitting the Vito, Citan, and Sprinter along the way. The company also enhances the V-Class and has a new creation based on the V 300d to show off.

The diesel-powered van receives a visual upgrade package that adds enhancements all around the vehicle. At the front, the in-house designed front spoiler is accompanied by new side skirts that give the van a sporty stance. Also aiding the visual upgrade kit is a six-piece rear apron that still allows unrestricted access to the trailer hitch.

Vansports pairs the body kit with its VAED 20-inch ET45 high-contrast black aero alloy rims. The tuner also offers them in mistral anthracite gloss with a polished finish, wrapping Continental Sport Contact tires around the wheels.

Adding to its stylish flair is an upgraded suspension from the tuner, which lowers the van’s center of gravity by around 30 millimeters (1.18 inches). The altered suspension “has no significant impact on the drive comfort,” according to the tuner, but it does affect how the van looks.

The 2.0-liter twin-turbocharged diesel engine is unchanged in the V-Class. The engine produces 237 horsepower (176 Kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque.

Mercedes is preparing to refresh the V-Class’ design. Our spy photographers have already captured the electric EQV out testing, and more recently, they spotted the gas-powered versions, too. The automaker offers the van in the US as the Metris, but a report from last August alleged that Mercedes would discontinue the van from the US market. The chance to buy and upgrade the model might disappear as soon as later this year.

Vansports’ upgrade V 300d might not be a Nurburgring superstar with a potent power plant, but the subtle body kit, lowered suspension, and new wheels enhance the van’s appearance. In December, Vansports brought two vans to the Essen Motor Show – two different ones based on the Citan.