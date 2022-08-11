Listen to this article

There are many tuning companies focused on modifying performance and luxury vehicles, but there aren’t that many working on buses and vans. Vansports is one of those firms that are almost entirely focused on vans, offering styling, off-road, and other special enhancements. One of Vansports’ latest projects showcases visual and hardware upgrades for the Mercedes-Benz Vito.

The Vito is one of those models that we don’t really talk about that much – after all, there are so many other Mercedes products that are way more attractive and interesting to our audience. But if you own a Vito and want to give it a more adventure-inspired look, Vansports has the answers with its latest kit. Called Geotrek Edition, the model is based on a diesel-powered all-wheel-drive Vito.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz Vito by Vansports

18 Photos

You should be able to recognize some of the modifications right away. The suspension, for example, now rides on a new set of springs and special off-road shock absorbers. The signature 18-inch wheels in either matte bronze or matte black (as seen in the photos) are wrapped in 235/55 General Grabber all-terrain tires. Front and rear underride guard panels provide better protection for the engine and other components during off-road journeys.

Unfortunately, Sportsvan doesn’t provide photos of the interior, though from the official press release we understand that this is actually a camper van. The German firm promises “a comfortable and pleasant camping experience all-year-round” thanks to the lifting roof and a fully equipped living area. The van has everything you’d need to go off-grid, including stationary heating, a compressor cool box, an outdoor shower, a sink, and a large battery.

Powering the Vito Geotrek Edition is a stock 2.1-liter twin-turbo diesel engine. This is one of the most durable Mercedes mills and it has an adequate output of 190 horsepower (140 kilowatts) and 325 pound-feet (440 Newton-meters) of torque. A seven-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system channel the power to all four wheels.

Vansports says the vehicle from the gallery above is currently up for sale. The color of the wheels can be changed according to the customer’s preferences. No pricing is available, though.