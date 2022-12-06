Listen to this article

Vansports is arriving at this year’s Essen Motor Show with two modified Mercedes-Benz Citan vans. They’re called the UrbanSportster and the Georide, and the two are distinct creations even though they share a few common accessories and upgrades.

The aftermarket specialist designed the UrbanSportster for the city, installing lowering springs that reduced the van’s ground clearance by about 1.18 inches (30 millimeters). Black, twin-spoked 19-inch wheels sit at the four corners, with body upgrades such as a new front spoiler and rocker panels.

Gallery: Vansports UrbanSportster And Georide Mercedes-Benz Citan Vans

Inside the UrbanSportster, Vansports installed a flat-bottom steering wheel wrapped in Napa leather and Alcantara. It even has a yellow strip at the 12-o’clock position. Both seat rows receive an upgrade with yellow and black Alcantara that matches the exterior’s Limonite yellow metallic paint. The Citan also gets loading sill trim made from matte silver aluminum, while a four-part door sill panel set protects each door.

The Georide is the off-road-oriented van of the two, getting a 1.18-inch increase in ground clearance thanks to new springs. Vansports designed it for “simple off-road excursions.” Aiding its off-road capability are General Grabber AT3 off-road tires that wrap around its Krona 1 18-inch rims. The tuner finished them with a matte black paint and bright silver screws.

The rugged Mercedes van also gets an exterior visual upgrade with a new front spoiler lip, side rocker panels, and fender flares. The Georide further differentiates itself from the UrbanSportster with a black powder-coated roof rack outfitted with LED strips. Vansports protects the rugged build with new loading sill trim and black powder-coated door sill panels. Inside, the van gets a sporty steering wheel finished in Napa leather and Alcantara.

Vansports makes all the upgrades available for both the Citan Tourer and the Citan panel van. If you’re in Germany, you can see the vans at the Essen Motor Show until December 11. Vansports revealed a tuned and upgraded Vito earlier this year, showing off a rugged, off-road-ready van based on the all-wheel-drive diesel version.