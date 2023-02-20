Listen to this article

Mercedes-Benz has offered pickup variants of the G-Class in the past. Buyers in the United States can't currently get a new G-wagen with a cargo bed, though. The tuner Pit26 Motorsports has a solution by showing off its G 63 truck build. The company can build more using the 2019-2023 G 63 or G550, and prices start at $385,000.

Pit26 Motorsports starts by stripping the rear interior and exterior of the G 63 and then cutting the SUV behind the back seats. The team extends the frame by 20 inches to create room for the cargo bed. The company puts everything back together using OEM parts and trim so that this looks like something that could come straight from Mercedes.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG G 63 Crew Cab Pickup By PIT26

20 Photos

Beyond the overhauled body, this G 63 receives extensive mechanical upgrades. There are portal axles for lifting the ground clearance. The suspension has new upper and lower control arms and 2.65-inch Bilstein shocks. The rear axle gains lower truss support for improved rigidity.

The powertrain remains stock. A twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 makes 577 horsepower (430 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters). A nine-speed automatic routes the power to a four-wheel-drive system with a transfer case offering low-range gearing.

Pit26 Motorsports covers this truck in dark gray paint that appears more like black in some lighting conditions. The company offers either 20-inch forged wheels with a simulated beadlock or 18-inch pieces that fit 38-inch Toyo tires to provide nearly 9.0 inches of ground clearance.

For this first build, the company integrates a winch into the front bumper and mounts a full-size spare tire to the tailgate. While not on display in these photos, the truck also has a roof rack with KC off-road lights and a tent. There are a pair of mountain bike mounts in the cargo bed.

In 2022, Mercedes expanded the G-Class lineup by introducing the G 63 4x4². It comes with portal axles and 22-inch wheels that raise the ride height over lesser trims. Inside, there's a mix of Nappa leather and Dinamica faux suede.