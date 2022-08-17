Listen to this article

Mansory offers visual and performance upgrades for a variety of makes and models. And its new Mansory Bespoke program takes customization to a personal level, creating one-off vehicles for customers. Its latest build is a tuned Mercedes-AMG G63 with a visual makeover that includes more than added aero parts.

Mansory adds a new front bumper, fender trim, a rear apron, a roof spoiler, and more finished in forged carbon. However, it’s hard not to address the paint scheme that starts as turquoise at the front and fades to black. The tuner calls the paint finish “Algorithmic Fade.” It uses a black-painted symbol that becomes increasingly dense in size, spacing, and quantity, moving toward the rear, creating a faded color look. Twenty-four-inch forged painted rims sit at the corners.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG G63 “Algorithmic Fade” By Mansory

22 Photos

Mansory also modifies the G63’s powertrain, adding larger turbochargers to the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine under the forage carbon hood. The company also installs new downpipes and a new high-performance exhaust system that works with the reprogrammed electronics to develop the additional power.

The result is the engine in the G63 makes 850 horsepower (663 kilowatts) and 737 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque, an improvement over the stock 585 hp (436 kW) and 626 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. Mansory increases the top speed to a governed 155 mph (250 kilometers per hour). The added power allows the SUV to hits 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.5 seconds.

Inside, the customer ordered a complete reupholstering of the Mercedes interior, finishing the cabin in a special color called Feroza, including the carpets. The SUV receives a new leather-carbon sports steering wheel, turquoise-painted carbon inlays, and aluminum sport pedals. The door inserts, center armrest, and seats feature leather inserts with 3D embossing.

The new Mansory Bespoke division will add even greater freedom and customizability to customer vehicles, which should spawn some stunning creations. Mansory has revealed several builds over the last few months that include a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, a Ferrari Monza SP2, and a Lamborghini Urus. It’ll be interesting to see what other Mansory Bespoke creations debut in the future.