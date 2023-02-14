Listen to this article

The Nissan Rogue is offered in several trim levels for buyers in North America. In other markets, this SUV is known as the X-Trail, and buyers there can opt for the hybrid, all-paw e-power e-4orce version not available in the States. This is the trim we see testing here, in the latest moose test video from Km77.com on YouTube.

First off, let's review the details of this particular SUV. It's a 2023 X-Trail model, and as previously mentioned, e-Power e-4orce means it's a hybrid with all-wheel drive. However, the 1.5-liter engine doesn't drive the wheels directly – it's all-electric with dual motors, one driving the front wheels and another for the rear. The engine serves as a range extender, though with a very small 1.8 kWh battery, it's not so much a range extender here as it is a range supplier.

Tires are Michelin CrossClimate 2 all seasons known for exceptional grip in the snow without technically being a snow tire. Measuring 255/40 on 20-inch wheels, the Km77.com testers say the tires have good dry grip considering the tread pattern, but as we see later on in the video, better dry-weather results may have been possible with a different set of shoes.

About those results, the overall takeaway is that the X-Trail is stable but has a rather aggressive electronic control system that steps in quickly. In the slalom test leading up to the moose test, the first run was attempted at a more aggressive speed but as momentum began to swing the X-Trail's backside out, the stability systems noticeably slowed the SUV. As a result, a second run at a more moderate speed actually returned a faster slalom time. In other words, the X-Trail e-Power e-4orce is a vehicle that doesn't want to be rushed.

That comes through in the moose test, where the best speed achieved was 50 mph (74 kph). Going faster led to not just cone clipping, but flat-out cone consuming as the front struggled to turn. In slow-motion, the front tires seem to endlessly push straight ahead. Because of that, the electronic stability system engaged DEFCON 1, drastically reducing speed to just 12 mph (19 kph) on exit.

The target speed for the test is 48 mph (77 kph) but in this instance, the Km77.com team offered a fair amount of praise for the X-Trail. It's not meant to be a nimble machine, and under extreme circumstances, it remained safe and predictable while significantly slowing itself down to a speed better handled by the tires. That raises another point from the test crew, suggesting results could be better with a set of tires not as focused on winter traction.

Tires notwithstanding, might the X-Trail (and by association, the Rogue) perform better in pure combustion-powered trims? That's a test we'd love to see.