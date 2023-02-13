Listen to this article

Mercedes-Benz releases the starting price of a new addition to the S-Class family in the United States. Starting now, the German company offers the S-Class S 580e 4Matic plug-in hybrid for at least $123,700 with destination and delivery charges included. The electrified flagship joins the other two versions of the S-Class that are currently sold in America, the S 500 4Matic and S 580 4Matic.

Powering the zero-emission capable S-Class is a 3.0-liter turbocharged engine paired with a permanently excited synchronous electric motor. The combustion mill has 367 horsepower (274 kilowatts), while the electric motor adds a further 148 hp (110 kW) to the mix for a combined output of 510 hp (380 kW). A 21.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack provides an electric range of more than 62 miles (100 kilometers) measured by Europe’s WLTP cycle. An EPA estimation isn’t available yet.

Gallery: 2021 Mercedes-Benz S580e Plug-In

27 Photos

If you drive in electric mode, you have 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque delivered right away and the top speed is restricted to 130 miles per hour (209 kilometers per hour). Mercedes says the electric range on a single charge is nearly double compared to the model’s predecessor. Also, the new smarter system doesn’t affect negatively the luggage compartment as much as on the previous model.

If you are going to charge the S 580e 4Matic at home, there’s a 9.6-kilowatt onboard charger. If you plan on using fast charging, there’s an optional 60 kW DC charger, allowing the battery to be charged from 10 to 80 percent in just 20 minutes.

In terms of ride quality, the E-Active Body Control active suspension of the S-Class can now be had in combination with the standard Airmatic air suspension. The system also has a safety feature in the event of a side crash when it raises the body.

Mercedes will have the first examples of the S 580e 4Matic delivered to US showrooms later during the first half of the year. Just recently, the German company also debuted the Maybach-branded version of the car, which isn’t available for orders just yet. As a final note, Mercedes also has a more powerful version of the electrified S-Class, the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance, with 791 hp (590 kW).