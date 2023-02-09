Listen to this article

The Mercedes-Maybach S580e is the marquee’s first plug-in hybrid model. The automaker already offers a non-Maybach version, which debuted in 2020. The company’s plug-in hybrid will first launch in China. Launches in Thailand, Europe, and then other countries will follow.

At the heart of the plug-in hybrid is Mercedes’ 3.0-liter inline-six gasoline engine. It makes 367 horsepower (270 kilowatts) and 368 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque on its own. The electric motor produces 150 hp (110 kW) and 324 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque, which is available from the first engine revolution.

The electric motor and gasoline engine churns out a combined 510 hp (375 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of twist, the same output as the Mercedes-Benz S580e. Mercedes says the Maybach S580e can sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 5.1 seconds and hit a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). The car’s top speed in electric mode is much lower at 87 mph (140 kph).

The Maybach comes standard with an 11-kilowatt charger, but a 60-kW DC charger is an available option. From empty, the 60-kW plug can refill the battery in about 30 minutes. Mercedes-Maybach did not disclose the battery’s size, but we do know that the Mercedes-Benz S580e features a 28.0-kilowatt-hour battery pack, more than twice the size of the plug-in hybrid it replaced. The Maybach has an electric range of up to 62 miles (100 kilometers) based on the WLTP, the same as the Benz version.

Maybach discreetly integrated many of the electric-specific features into the vehicle. The company hid the charger port door on the left side, while blue accents in the headlights hint at its electrified status. Inside, Maybach added the battery charging state indicator to the instrument panel.

Mercedes-Maybach didn’t detail or disclose any other significant changes it made to the model for the plug-in variant. It’ll come packed with opulence, luxury, and technology, just like the rest of the Maybach lineup. The company didn’t announce when it’d go on sale or its price, but that information should arrive before it hits showroom floors.