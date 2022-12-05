Listen to this article

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance arrives as the latest plug-in hybrid sport sedan from the German brand. The result is the most powerful S-Class ever available from the automaker.

Plug-In Hybrid Power

S 63 E Performance's heart is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and a rear-axle-mounted electric motor. The total output is a healthy 791 horsepower (590 kilowatts) and 1,055 pound-feet (1,430 Newton-meters). This gets the sedan to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in an estimated 3.2 seconds. In the United States, the AMG Driver’s Package is a standard feature to provide a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph). In Europe, this upgrade is an option, and the car runs out of steam at 155 mph (250 kph) without it.

By itself, the twin-turbo V8 makes a peak of 603 hp (450 kW) from 5,500 to 6,500 rpm. The max torque of 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) is available between 2,500 and 4,500 rpm.

The electric motor has a continuous output of 94 hp (70 kW). A peak of 188 hp (140 kW) is available for 10-second internals. The max torque is 236 lb-ft (320 Nm). There's a two-speed transmission for it that shifts into second gear at around 87 mph (140 kph).

A 13.1-kilowatt-hour battery provides power to the motor. It mounts at the back above the rear axle. Mercedes doesn't specify the EV-only range but says the tuning prioritizes fast power delivery rather than long electric driving distances. The pack has a 3.7 kW AC charger.

The Driving Experience

The drivetrain for the ICE portion of the powertrain consists of a nine-speed automatic that sends the output to an all-wheel-drive system. The rear axle has 2.5 degrees of steering.

The S 63 E Performance rides on an adaptive air suspension that has the ability to lower the sedan by 0.4 inches (1.02 centimeters) at speeds above 75 mph (121 kph). It also has active roll stabilization that reduces body roll during cornering. Active engine mounts can soften or stiffen the connection between the V8 and the body, depending on the driving conditions.

AMG stiffens the sport sedan's structure by adding an aluminum stabilizer under the V8 and a cross-brace for the suspension mounting points. Diagonal, aluminum struts at the back do the same duty.

Braking duties come courtesy of 15.7-inch discs with six-piston calipers in front and 15-inch rotors with single-piston stoppers at the back. Ceramic-composite pieces are an optional upgrade.

How It Looks

The S 63 E Performance has a mildly more aggressive appearance than a standard S-Class. The grille has an array of vertical louvers. The AMG emblem is in a mix of chrome and black on the tip of the nose. The lower fascia features large openings on the outer ends. At the back, there are four trapezoidal exhaust tips with a diffuser running between them.

Inside, there's seating for four. The MBUX infotainment system gains specific displays for the AMG and hybrid powertrain features. A head-up display is also standard. The steering wheel switches include the ability to select among four braking recuperation modes.