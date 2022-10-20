Listen to this article

With the debut of the new Sierra EV, GMC is in a curious position of having two all-electric pickup trucks in its portfolio. Slated to arrive in early 2024, it will join the larger-than-life Hummer EV at GMC dealerships and yes, it can crabwalk. It's also quite powerful, though with all that comes a not-insignificant starting price of $108,695.

Less-expensive versions of the Sierra EV will be available eventually, but it all starts with the decked-out Denali Edition 1 seen here. Like its Silverado EV sibling, the truck is a unibody design with the Ultium battery pack integrated as a structural part of the vehicle. It delivers 400 miles of range on a full charge, and it can fast charge up to 350 kW with 800V DC capability, adding 100 miles of range in 10 minutes. If that juice is needed for emergencies, GMC says the Sierra EV can power the "essential necessities" of a house for 21 days – provided you have the necessary equipment to hook it all up.

The all-electric Sierra is only available as a crew cab pickup with a bed just shy of six feet long. Like the Silverado EV, it features a midgate that opens up the interior, extending floor space to nine feet. There's also the MultiPro tailgate that can fold down, creating almost 11 feet of total floor space. For job sites or campsites, the Sierra EV has Power Station Pro which supplies 10.2 kW of off-board power through 10 outlets. This system can also be used to charge another EV.

That's the general boilerplate stuff, but what about performance and sideways driving? That's where the Sierra EV differs from the electric Silverado, as it gets an estimated maximum output of 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque – 90 hp more than the Chevy. The dual-motor layout always drives all four wheels, and in Max Power mode, GMC says the Sierra EV can reach 60 mph in around 4.5 seconds. Four-wheel steering with Crabwalk mode is available, and the truck features an air ride suspension that can raise or lower the rig by as much as two inches. It can tow up to 9,500 pounds and carry 1,300 pounds in the bed.

Inside, the Sierra EV Denali differs quite a bit from the Silverado EV. A 16.8-inch portrait-oriented screen dominates the center of the dash. An 11.8-inch driver display sits behind the steering wheel, with a multi-color heads-up display offering even more info projected onto the windshield. Being a Denali, it's dressed up with premium materials including wood and aluminum trim, and there are plenty of features like Super Cruise, a panoramic roof, 14 cameras, Bose sound, and a hands-free starting system. Simply climb into the cab with the key fob in your pocket and drive away – no need to press a start button.

It's important to note that everything mentioned here applies to the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, which is the flagship of the line with its six-figure sticker price ($107,000 plus $1,695 destination to be specific). It's slated to reach dealerships in early 2024, with Sierra EV AT4 and Elevation trims following for the 2025 model year. GMC says Sierra EV models will be offered in the $50,000 range, but at this time it's unknown what that trim will be and when it will arrive.

For now, buyers keen to snap up the Denali Edition 1 can make a reservation at GMC.com. If it goes anything like the Silverado EV RST did, those reservations could already be full by the time you read this.