Listen to this article

Following in the footsteps of the Chevrolet Silverado EV, the new GMC Sierra EV is a pure electric, full-size pickup truck with a unibody design and an Ultium battery pack integrated into the structure. It also follows in the footsteps of the GMC Hummer EV by launching its most expensive trim, which is the Denali Edition 1. The MSRP is $107,000, but rises to $108,695 with the $1,695 destination fee included.

To be blunt, it's the most expensive GMC Sierra of all time, but it's not unexpected. The Chevrolet Silverado EV RST is priced at $106,695, which represents the range-topping model from Chevy. The GMC Hummer EV debuted in 2020 at $112,595, so the Sierra EV is positioned as one would expect – a bit more than Chevy, but a bit less than the flagship truck which in this case is the Hummer. Moving outside the GM family, both the Rivian R1T in quad-motor Adventure trim with the big battery and Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum are approximately $10,000 less, before options.

Gallery: 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1

17 Photos

It's important to remember that we're talking about range-topping models here. Less expensive versions of the Sierra EV are coming, with GMC offering a general estimate of $50,000 to start. The automaker hasn't yet announced what that trim will be or when it will arrive, so specific pricing on the lower end isn't available. It will likely be similar to the Chevrolet Silverado EV WT, which goes on sale in the spring of 2023 at $41,595. That is, in theory, anyway. Continued supply chain problems and chip shortages have seen price increases from both Ford and Rivian for their electric trucks.

The 2024 GMC Sierra EV Is Here: ⠀ 2024 GMC Sierra EV Debuts In Denali Trim With 754 HP, 400-Mile Range

Here's a quick comparison of pricing as it stands now. We will plug in updates when detailed pricing is available for the GMC Sierra EV's other trim levels. Note that these figures are subject to change, as some of these models are still a year or two away from production.

Model / Trim MSRP 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 $108,695 2025 GMC Sierra EV (base) $50,000 (est) 2024 Chevrolet Silverado RST $106,695 2024 Chevrolet Silverado WT $41,595 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 $112,995 2024 GMC Hummer EV2 (base) $79,995 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum $98,669 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro $53,769 2022 Rivian R1T Adventure Quad Motor Max Range $97,000 (est) 2022 Rivian R1T Adventure Dual Motor Standard Range $73,000

The 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 dishes up 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque in a dual-motor layout. GMC says it can reach 60 mph in around 4.5 seconds in Max Power mode, and it can go 400 miles on a single charge. It's fast-charge capable, adding 100 miles of range in 10 minutes with a 350kW charger. And yes, it has four-wheel steering with crabwalk capability like the Hummer EV.

The Sierra EV Denali Edition won't reach dealerships until early 2024. Sierra EV AT4 and Elevation trim levels will follow for the 2025 model year.