We finally have pricing details for the standard edition of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq. The rear-wheel-drive variant will start at $62,990 (including the destination fee), and deliveries will begin this fall. The all-wheel-drive version will be $64,990, but it won't arrive in showrooms until early 2023. Cadillac will begin taking orders for both drivetrains on May 19

Deliveries of the previously announced Lyriq Debut Edition begin this summer. Cadillac offered this version exclusively through reservations, and they sold out in just 10 minutes. The Debut Edition came only in rear-wheel drive and retailed for $59,900.

Gallery: 2023 Cadillac Lyriq

47 Photos

Motor1.com reached out to Cadillac for a statement on the price difference between the Debut Edition and the regular model. A spokesperson responded:

"With the launch of the 2023 LYRIQ Debut Edition, we offered a special price for our first EV customers of $59,990. As we move into the regular lifecycle of the vehicle, we’ve adjusted pricing to reflect the content of the vehicle. At a starting price of $62,990 for the RWD model, we do still feel LYRIQ is priced competitively within the luxury mid-size SUV segment."

All 2023 Lyriq customers get the choice of either two years of unlimited public charging credits on the EVgo network or a $1,500 credit towards Level 2 AC home charger installation from the company Qmerit. Cadillac's accessory offerings for the EV include 11.5-kilowatt and 19.2-kW wall-mounted charging units.

The rear-drive Lyriq makes 340 horsepower (253 kilowatts) and 325 pound-feet (440 Newton-meters) of torque. It has an EPA-estimated range of 312 miles (502 kilometers) from a 100-kilowatt-hour battery. The model can charge at up to 19.2 kW from a Level 2 home charger and 190 kW from a DC fast charger.

The all-wheel-drive Lyriq makes an estimated 500 hp (373 kW) and can tow up to 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms). Cadillac will release the expected range closer to the model's launch.

Cadillac is also announcing two additional exterior colors available for the 2023 Lyriq: Opulent Blue Metallic and Crystal White Tricoat.

Cadillac will build the Lyriq in Spring Hill, Tennessee. General Motors invested $2 billion into the facility to build electric vehicles there. The automaker also put $2.3 billion into building a battery cell manufacturing plant nearby.