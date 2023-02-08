Listen to this article

The refreshed BMW X5 won’t go into production at the brand’s plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, until April this year, but we already know what it looks like. Just yesterday, the Bavarian company released official photos and information about the 2024 X5 (and 2024 X6), which debuted with new electrified engines, a tweaked front fascia, and an overhauled cabin. We have a quick visual comparison between the 2024 X5 and 2019 X5 for you to easily check out the differences. In all of the examples below, the new X5 is on the left, and its predecessor is on the right.

Front

We knew from the spy photos the X5 will get substantial changes at the front. As you can see, the headlights have a new shape and new internal graphics, while the kidney grilles have been subtly redesigned. The lower section of the fascia now features a more prominent bumper with chrome trim matching the shape of the air intakes on the sides. In general, the 2024 X5 looks a lot like the new X1, though it still has its own personality.

Rear

At the back, the changes are less notable. The overall shape of the rear fascia remains unchanged, though the taillights now have darker internal graphics with a more visible 3D effect. Everything else seems to be carried over from the pre-facelift model without tweaks, including the rear bumper, the aluminum diffuser, and the integrated chrome exhaust pipes.

Side

The situation is identical looking at the side profile. The refreshed model has the same overall profile and lines, but this shouldn’t really come as a surprise since the 2024 model is just an LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) and not a full redesign. Depending on the trim level, there will be new wheel designs, as well as different trim for the front fenders and side skirts.

Interior

The cabin is where the most significant changes are happening. The facelifted X5 gains BMW’s iDrive 8 infotainment system with a 12.3-inch information screen and a 14.9-inch instrument display sharing a single bezel. The switch to new hardware also brings changes to the center console. The steering wheel is also new and we also notice a different dashboard as a result of the new dual-screen layout. The seat design, meanwhile, stays untouched.