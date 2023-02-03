Listen to this article

The Integra moniker returned to the North American market for the 2023 model year in the form of a sporty-looking Acura sedan. A few months before the debut of the Acura Integra, Honda resurrected the name for the Chinese market. The Honda Integra family now receives a new addition and it is one of the very few vehicles in China with an available manual transmission.

The new Honda Integra Hatchback – Hatchback is actually part of the name – is built by the GAC-Honda joint venture and is, you guessed it, the more practical hatch version of the Honda Integra. Both the sedan and hatchback versions of the revived Integra are based on the 11th generation of the Honda Civic.

Gallery: Honda Integra Hatchback (China spec)

7 Photos

The Japanese automaker will sell the new model in two versions. There’s a hybrid variant with a 2.0-liter engine running on the Atkinson cycle. The electrified four-cylinder mill is good for 141 horsepower (105 kilowatts) at 6,000 rpm and 137 pound-feet (186 Newton-meters) of torque at 4,500 rpm.

The big news, however, is the Honda Integra Hatchback 240 Turbo. This is a version of the car with a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, producing 180 hp (134 kW) and 177 lb-ft (240 Nm) of torque. It can be had with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT, depending on the customer’s preferences. As CarNewsChina reports, manual transmissions are usually reserved for cheap cars in China, which makes the new Integra a unique offering on the market.

In fact, Honda even gave the three-pedal version some design tweaks to differentiate it from the hybrid model. A small spoiler at the back and a diffuser with two integrated chrome tailpipes make this car look a little more aggressive. It also features a two-tone exterior finish with a black roof and black door handles.

As a side note, it’s worth pointing out that Honda sells both the Civic and Integra in sedan and hatchback body styles. While the similarities between the two are obvious, the Japanese firm operates two different joint ventures in the country – GAC-Honda selling the Integra and Dongfeng-Honda selling the Civic.