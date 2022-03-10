The 2023 Acura Integra debuts to revive a nameplate from the premium brand's launch in 1986. Deliveries start later this spring, and prices start at "around $30,000," according to the company.

The Integra Revival

Under the hood, the Integra gets a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts) and 192 pound-feet (260 Newton-meters). The standard gearbox is a CVT. If buyers upgrade to the A-Spec performance package a six-speed manual is also available. This transmission has rev-matching and comes with a limited-slip differential.

Gallery: 2023 Acura Integra

41 Photos

The A-Spec package also includes gloss black parts for the window surrounds and trim on the front and rear fascia. A small spoiler is on the rear decklid. It rides on 18-inch wheels with a Shark Gray finish. LED fog lights are also part of the additional equipment when ordering this pack. The cabin gets stainless steel pedal caps, red gauge needles, and contrast stitching for the upholstery.

Inside, the Integra comes standard with a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. All models come with synthetic leather upholstery, and it's available in the colors Ebony, Red, and Orchid. Heated front seats are standard. The driver's chair has eight-way power adjustment.

The AcuraWatch suite of safety tech comes standard. The features include collision mitigating braking, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. Models with the CVT get Traffic Jam Assist.

Adding Features With The Technology Package

For a major upgrade in amenities, Integra buyers can opt for the A-Spec with Technology Package. It has all the A-Spec goodies and a lot more. Most notably, there are adaptive dampers with Comfort, Normal, and Sport modes. There's also an Individual mode that lets drivers independently tweak the settings for the steering, engine response, and suspension.

The Technology Package replaces the infotainment system with a 9.0-inch screen. It gains wireless integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It supports Alexa, too. These models also get a 5.3-inch head-up display.

This pack upgrades the interior by adding a 12-way power driver's seat with two-position memory. The passenger chair has four-way power adjustment. The seats also gain microsuede inserts.

The Technology Package includes a 16-speaker stereo to replace the standard 8-speaker setup. There are three Type C USB ports, a wireless charging pad, and LED ambient lighting in the cabin. The suite of safety features gains front and rear parking sensors and low-speed braking control.

An Integra NFT

The first 500 people to reserve a 2023 Integra will get the base version of the nonfungible token (NFT) depicting the vehicle. After purchasing the car and taking delivery, this will upgrade to a unique NFT from 3D artist Andreas Wannerstedt

Acura will also open a digital showroom for the Integra in the Metaverse on March 22. The company will call it Acura of Decentraland. The place will provide a virtual look at the next-gen Integra and other products from the brand.

Acura will build the 2023 Integra in Marysville, Ohio. Assembly will happen on the same production line as the TLX.