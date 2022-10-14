Listen to this article

Overland trucks are designed to tackle the most rugged terrain and be self-sufficient for days in the wilderness. These are tough machines, and the 27 North Ascender A30 is just that. However, step inside the custom camper interior, and you’ll find a gorgeous and luxurious living space packed with modern tech and well-thought-out features.

The camper’s main focal point is the kitchen, which features walnut cabinet doors and drawers. It also has a custom quartz countertop. Its high-efficiency induction stove sits above an all-in-one microwave/convection oven. On the opposite side with the window is a residential sink with a smart faucet and one of two TVs – the other is in the bedroom. It monitors water usage and can send an alert when you’re using too much, which is an ingenious use of the technology.

The dinette, which can seat up to five adults, is at the back of the camper. The table and bench seats can convert into a second bend that has a six-inch-thick mattress. The wet bath also has a quartz countertop, which sits below a smart mirror, and the shower is large enough for two people. The camper has a 150-gallon fresh water tank, a 50-gallon gray water tank, and a 25-gallon black water tank.

The bedroom area is at the front over the truck cab, which is a beefy and modified Ford F-550. It has a king-size bed with a memory foam mattress surrounded by limo-tinted windows, reading lights, and outlets. Future models will feature an additional foot of headroom space, dropping the bed lower and raising the roof.

The truck’s rugged aesthetic is for more than just show. The Ford features an upgraded grille to protect the radiator, with additional protection for other mechanical bits. The pickup also features fixed sidesteps and rocker bars. Getting into the big rig’s camper requires electronic folding steps, which automatically retract when the truck begins moving.

27 North’s rugged Ascender A30 overland rig shows that it’s easy to hide a luxury living space in a powerful and tough-looking package. The interior is gorgeous, has enough room for two or more, and is packed with fantastic technology.