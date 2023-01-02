Listen to this article

The 2023 Toyota Prius introduces the fifth generation of the brand's hybrid model, and it receives a radical redesign that makes the car look nothing like any previous iteration. A person might even describe the new shape as sporty. Now, the online configurator is available so that you can specify the ideal example of the more eye-catching machine. The top trim with every available option and accessory goes for $42,639 after the $1,095 destination fee.

The 2023 Prius is available in three trim levels: LE, XLE, and Limited. Each grade is also available with all-wheel drive.

The Limited AWD starts at $36,960 after the destination charge. The car is available in Midnight Black Metallic, Cutting Edge silver, Guardian Gray, and Reservoir Blue. For $495, Supersonic Red and Wind Chill Pearl white are available. Inside, the choices are Gradient Black and Light Gray.

Buyers can select three from three options. A digital rearview mirror is $200. Heated rear seats are $350. For $1,635, the Limited Premium Package bundles both of these features with an advanced park system and a panoramic view monitor.

Toyota offers 26 accessories for the new Prius. They include all-weather and carpeted floor mats with an included section covering the cargo area for $299. A package bundles either of these coverings with a cargo net, first-aid kit, and rear bumper applique for $452.

There are also two available catalytic converter shields for preventing thieves from taking this valuable part. A version with an aluminum covering is $140, and a stainless steel variant is $200.

The company offers paint protection for several areas. Covering the front bumper in the film is $525. The hood, fenders, mirror caps, and door cups can get it for $439. A rear bumper appliqué is $69.

Toyota doesn't yet have pricing available for the plug-in hybrid Prius Prime. That details arrive in the first half of 2023. This model has a total output of 220 horsepower (161 kilowatts) and reaches 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 6.6 seconds. The estimated range only on electric power should be around 37 miles. A solar panel on the roof is an option.

