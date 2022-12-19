Listen to this article

BMW is constantly working on new or updated models and currently, among many other products under development, the refreshed X5 and X6 families are being tested on the roads around Europe. As far as the coupe-SUV is concerned, we’ve seen both the standard and performance models undergoing evaluations and a recent sighting of the X6 M was used as a base for new unofficial renderings preview the production version.

These two digital drawings come from our colleagues at Kolesa.ru. They depict a more aggressively-looking machine with a more prominent front fascia. We can’t confirm how accurate this preview is, though it predicts a completely new design for the front bumper with a vertical coast-to-coast slat. There’s also a new bumper lip and what appears to be a slightly larger radiator grille.

Gallery: BMW X6 M facelift spy photos from Nurburgring

The rear end doesn’t get the same amount of changes. In fact, from the available spy photos and this rendering, it seems that almost nothing will be tweaked at the back – the taillights, bumper, and lower bumper diffuser all seem to match the pre-facelift version of the performance SUV.

Speaking of performance, we don’t expect huge changes under the hood, too. If this assumption is correct, the X6 M will continue to use BMW’s 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, good for 600 horsepower (448 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (449 Newton-meters) of torque. If you go for the Competition version, it has 617 hp (460 kW) of peak power, channeled to all four wheels.

The interior is likely getting the largest crop of modifications. Previous photos have shown BMW’s new dual-screen layout will take the center position on the dashboard and there could also be a new gear lever, similar to the one found in the iX. Other smaller and less important tweaks are also likely in the cards.

The mid-cycle refresh for the X6 and X6 M will most likely debut at some point next year. We expect to see it go on sale in the United States in the second half of 2023 as a 2024 model.