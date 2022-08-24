Listen to this article

BMW is no longer wasting time in camouflaging the updated X6 M during its pre-production tests. Sure, there’s still some disguise covering its front fascia but nearly the entire vehicle is now camo-free for the latest round of evaluations held at the Nurburgring. There are no massive design changes, though there are a few points worth talking about.

Obviously, the biggest tweaks will be at the front where this blue prototype has camouflage foil covering the bumper, headlights, grille, and sections of the hood. Possibly the highlight of the revisions will be the new slimmer headlights and the slightly redesigned kidney grille setup between them. Below, the bumper will be equipped with modified lower openings which appear to be much narrower compared to the current model.

The rear end is virtually free of any camouflage, save for black tape covering the BMW badge in the middle. It seems that the company won’t touch the design at the back as the diffuser, quad exhaust arrangement, and headlights all seem identical to the X6 M that is still on sale. However, it wouldn't be hard for BMW to install a set of similarly-sized taillights with a slightly different design so nothing can be confirmed at this point.

We couldn’t catch a glimpse of the interior of this prototype but it seems that there’s camouflage covering the dashboard. This could be a hint that the performance SUV will receive BMW’s latest infotainment setup with a single curved display adopting the company’s latest iDrive 8 software. Other minimal revisions inside the cabin are likely, too.

As far as the engine is concerned, we don’t expect big if any changes to the V8 mill under the bonnet. This means the X6 M will continue to be powered by its 4.4-liter motor, making it one of the most powerful SUVs in the world with 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) in standard form and 617 hp (460 kW) in Competition guise.

The debut of the facelifted X6 M shouldn’t be far off from now. Depending on the exact launch date, it will be sold as either a 2023 or 2024 model.