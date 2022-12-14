Listen to this article

Time flies considering seven years have passed since the F-Pace was originally unveiled. Despite its venerable age, Jaguar's first SUV doesn't look outdated. Although 2022 is not over yet, the stylish high-riding vehicle seems to be in a hurry to enter the 2024 model year, according to the press release issued today by the Tata Motors-owned automaker. The latest updates cover design, technology, and hardware as the P400e gets an upgraded battery.

Courtesy of a larger 19.2-kWh lithium-ion pack, the plug-in hybrid F-Pace will now cover 40 miles (65 kilometers) on electric power in the WLTP cycle, representing an increase of more than 20 percent. Owners can juice up the battery to 80 percent in half an hour via 35-kW DC charging while hitting 100 percent from a 7-kW AC wallbox takes two hours and 30 minutes.

2024 Jaguar F-Pace

Like the rest of the F-Pace versions, the P400e has standard all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. With 398 horsepower and 640 Newton-meters (472 pound-feet) of torque, the electrified SUV needs 5.3 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill or 5.0 seconds to 60 mph (96 km/h).

For the 2024MY, the lineup has been simplified to R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE, R-Dynamic HSE, 400 SPORT, and SVR trim levels, although that depends on the market. The non-R-Dynamic has been discontinued. While some of the recent Land Rover products have switched to BMW's twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, the F-Pace SVR retains its supercharged 5.0-liter V8. It’s built at home in the United Kingdom where JLR also assembles the four- and six-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines, some of which have mild-hybrid tech.

Regardless of trim level, all F-Pace SUVs get 19-inch wheels, a digital instrument cluster, and the Pivi Pro infotainment system with Alexa voice control as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. From R-Dynamic SE onwards, Jaguar throws in glossy black exterior accents as standard. You'll find them on the side mirror caps, front grille (including surround), window surrounds, and rear badges.

As a refresher, the F-Pace along with all the other conventionally powered models are living on borrowed time. Only the I-Pace will survive from 2025 when the British brand will be transformed into a purely electric car manufacturer. There will be no new models until the middle of the decade.