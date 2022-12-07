Listen to this article

Peugeot finally moves the development of the next-generation 3008 to a slightly more advanced stage where the production body of the model is involved. This is obviously still a heavily camouflaged prototype but at least it gives us the opportunity to take a look at the new vehicle’s dimensions and overall shape. This is good progress considering that the automaker was using a Citroen mule when the 3008 went out testing for the first time in September this year.

The French manufacturer tests the new 3008 in Scandinavia where there’s a lot of snow currently and the temperatures are rather low. This prototype rides on provisional alloys with winter tires and the entire body is covered in camouflage foil. The front end has some additional disguise making the fascia look more bulging than it actually is. The headlights are mounted up high, just below the bonnet. In the lower section of the front bumper, there’s a large black plastic cap, which likely hides a radar for the vehicle’s semi-autonomous functions.

The situation is more interesting at the back, however. While there are several fake body panels making the crossover look a little like the Pontiac Aztek, we believe the upper part of that disguise isn’t part of the model’s actual profile. If this is a correct assumption, the roof line will actually be very sloped at the back, reminding us of the Peugeot 408. To a certain extent, this 3008 looks like a smaller version of the stylish fastback with a slightly more crossover-inspired design language. Of course, these are all just assumptions based on what we can see so far.

We don’t know a lot about what will be hiding underneath the skin as it is too early in the development phase for some details to be available. The very early predictions are that the new 3008 will be offered with a gas, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric powertrains. More precise details regarding these engines aren’t expected until next year, though.

It’s also too early to tell when the new 3008 will debut. A very rough timeline is probably a late 2023 debut and an early 2024 market launch but we’ll have to wait and see how the development process goes to make a more educated guess. For now, all we have are these new spy photos with the crossover, showing it with its production body.