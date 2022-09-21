Listen to this article

The current-generation Peugeot 3008 underwent its mid-cycle redesign for the 2021 model year. It got a revamped look and other tweaks, and it means that a next-generation model is what will follow. The first spy shots show a very early development vehicle out testing, and it looks nothing like the current crossover.

We have no idea what the next Peugeot 3008 will look like because the automaker is hiding it underneath a Citroen C5 Aircross body. The Citroen doesn’t precisely fit the Peugeot model, either, with the rear doors looking a tad shorter than they do on the C5. The disjointed chrome and black trim around the rear window are pretty noticeable. The Citroen-bodied Peugeot also rides higher over the wheels than the standard Aircross.

Gallery: First Peugeot 3008 Spy Shots

21 Photos

The Peugeot 3008 could grow in size compared to the outgoing model, but it won’t be a substantial change. This will translate into more cargo and passenger space while giving the smaller 2008 crossover in Peugeot’s lineup some breathing room. The new generation should arrive with a thoroughly revamped interior stocked with all the latest technologies and creature comforts.

The redesigned crossover is too early in its development to know its powertrain setups. Still, we expect Peugeot to offer it with gas, mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and all-electric configurations. The current-generation top-tier 3008 hybrid with all-wheel drive pumps out 300 horsepower (223 kilowatts) and 384 pound-feet (520 Newton-meters) of torque. The entire range could debut at the same time.

The next-generation Peugeot 3008 is in the very early stages of development, and we don’t expect it to debut until sometime next year. We’ll likely see test vehicles with the crossover’s production body out testing later this year, and we think the automaker will hide it under a lot of camouflage and cladding to conceal the new styling.

The Peugeot 3008 is a stylish crossover inside and out, making it a popular choice in the crowded segment. The next-gen model’s design will be crucial to its success, so don’t expect Peugeot to reveal it until it’s ready to.