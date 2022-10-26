Listen to this article

The first official teaser images provide a good look at the upcoming Maserati GranCabrio. Development of the new droptop is now taking place on the streets of Modena, Italy. The sports car launches next year.

The GranCabrio is the convertible version of the recently launched GranTurismo. The two models share significant styling similarities. In front, there's an oval-shaped grille with the brand's trident emblem in the center. The droptop has horizontally oriented, trapezoidal openings in the fascia, while these elements are vertical on the coupe.

Gallery: Maserati GranCabrio Teaser

8 Photos

Both models have fenders that raise above the rest of the hood. In profile, they give both cars wavy sculpting that falls along the beltline and then arches upward again at the back.

Because of the droptop, the GranCabrio has different rear styling than the coupe. The deck is flatter to make room for stowing the roof.

This car has a pair of polished exhaust pipes coming out of each side of the rear bumper. Like the GranTurismo, expect the GranCabrio to use Maserati's Nettuno twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. It makes 489 horsepower (365 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque in the Modena model and 550 hp (410 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) in the Trofeo grade. The all-wheel-drive system prioritizes power to the rear axle.

Maserati already confirms that an electric version of the GranCabrio is on the way and also launches in 2023. Assuming it shares a powertrain with the GranTurismo Folgore EV, there would be three electric motors providing a total of 751 hp (560 kW) and 995 lb-ft (1,350 Nm). For the coupe, this powertrain gets the car to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.7 seconds and a 198-mph (320-kph) top speed. It packs a 92.5 kilowatt-hour battery pack and 83 kWh of that is usable.

By 2030, Maserati plans for its full range to be EVs.