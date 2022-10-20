Listen to this article

The Carrera T is not the only addition to the 911 lineup to be revealed this week as Porsche has also prepared a Panamericana Special. The key difference is we're dealing with a one-off car to celebrate the company's first entry into the Carrera Panamericana in 1952. It's based on the 911 S Cabriolet to echo the 356 S Cabriolet from 70 years ago. The unique car is painted in Gentian Blue Metallic with a fabric roof finished in Graffiti Gray.

The folks from Zuffenhausen were able to create a modern-day tribute after watching old footage with the car from the famous event. In addition, Herbert Linge, the race team mechanic at that time, shared his memories to help the company build an authentic tribute. Commissioned by Porsche Latin America and Porsche Mexico, the 911 Panamericana Special rides on body-colored 20-inch front and 21-inch rear Turbo wheels with gray center caps.

Porsche 911 Carrera Panamerica Special

14 Photos

The doors wear the number "11" to mirror the car that raced seven decades ago. At the back, the engine lid's vertical fins are all white to consolidate the bridge through time as the 356 S Cabriolet used in the Carrera Panamericana had a similar look. In 1952, it allowed Prince Paul Alfons von Metternich and Baron Manuel Antônio de Teffé to take the win in their class.

Stepping inside the cabin wrapped in Crayon gray leather, Porsche has embroidered "La Carrera Panamericana" into the headrests, below a logo depicting a period-correct racing helmet. On the passenger side of the dashboard, a plaque reads "911 Carrera S – La Carrera Panamericana 1952" to complement the same inscription adorning the door sills. Finishing touches include special puddle lamps and "La Carrera Panamericana" laser-engraved in the blue key case.

Porsche intends to auction the car in 2023 and set aside a portion of the proceeds for a good cause. The 911 S Cabriolet comes after another car that was commissioned in 2021 by Porsche Latin America and Porsche Mexico. It was a Turbo S Coupe with a special Gulf Oil livery to honor Mexican race car driver Pedro Rodriguez.