Half a century ago, Porsche entered the Taiwanese market and the first car to be sold there was a 1972 911E. To celebrate the milestone, the automaker's local branch teamed up with the Manufaktur special division to create a one-off car based on the 911 GTS. It wears an Irish Green paint in the same vein as the Lizard Green vehicle sold 50 years ago. This color was also chosen since Taiwan is a subtropical island with many evergreen forests.

Taiwan was actually one of the first Asian markets for Porsche and the 911 Carrera GTS-50 Year Anniversary One of a Kind gets an assortment of exclusive design cues to mark the special occasion. For example, there's a white graphic on the bottom half of the doors depicting the Formosa's coastline. The quarter glass features a "Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur" logo to remind everyone this isn’t a run-of-the-mill 911.

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS-50 Year Anniversary One of a Kind

Contrasting the green exterior are black Turbo S Exclusive Design with red brake calipers. The wheels have a centerlock configuration and are finished with a green outer lip to blend with the car's body. At the back, the prominent Porsche letters between the taillights come with a matte black look to round off the changes on the outside.

Open the doors and you'll be greeted by the aluminum sills with green "50 Years Porsche in Taiwan" lettering. Above the glovebox, an embroidered logo says the same thing and is joined by the model's designation in a larger font. For the center console, a special "50" logo was designed and it too comes along with the make and model. Elsewhere, the predominantly black cabin has a leather and Alcantara combination.

The one-off 911 GTS Coupe will be auctioned in the coming months. Porsche Taiwan says all proceeds from the sale will be redirected to benefit its charity partners. Doing so will allow the peeps from Zuffenhausen "to express gratitude for the local community and paying it forward to the Taiwanese society."