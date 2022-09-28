Listen to this article

Porsche is updating the 911, and that includes the convertible. Our intrepid spy photographers have already captured the car's exterior, but a new batch of spy shots provides a glimpse of the drop-top's interior for the first time. The photos reveal that the 911 convertible will follow the 911 coupe by adopting a digital instrument cluster.

The screens look identical between the two body styles, but the 911 convertible hides the rest of the interior behind equipment and coverings. The 911 coupe interior spotted earlier this year revealed more of the cabin, showing off a familiar-looking center console, infotainment screen, and instrument panel.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Convertible Spy Shots

The 911 convertible's exterior looks like it did in previous spy photos. The front fascia features active vertical slats hidden in the lower inlets, which adjust to the car's cooling needs. Fake light housings on the outside of the bumper allegedly hide the real daytime running lights and turn signals.

Porsche hides the rear fascia under a cover, hiding the finer design details. However, we expect the bumper to receive some revamped styling. Porsche cannot hide the repositioned tailpipes, which are closer to the car's centerline. The car is expected to receive a thorough styling refresh.

It's not clear if Porsche will significantly update the powertrain lineup. The automaker could carry over the current powertrain lineup without any significant changes. However, we know that Porsche will add a hybrid to the 911 lineup, something the company confirmed earlier this year. We have no idea how much power it'll produce, but the powertrain will emphasize performance rather than efficiency.

There are rumors that the 911 could receive the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine from the Cayman GTS and GT4. This could replace the twin-turbo 3.0-liter unit that currently powers the model, as there are rumors that the base 911 will return to using a naturally aspirated engine.

We don't know when Porsche plans to launch the revamped 911 coupe and convertible, but it should happen soon. Porsche is redesigning several 911 variants at the moment, and we can't wait to see the updated lineup.