What happens when a semi-truck carrying oversized cargo gets stuck on train tracks? Well, there are several different possible outcomes but in the case of this semi here, the worst of all scenarios happened – the truck got hit by a train. Fortunately, no one was hurt but it was surely a sight to behold.

This new video is getting viral on social media showing a heavily loaded semi-struck on the tracks in Fabens, Texas. The accident occurred on October 9 when the truck pulling a Lowboy trailer got stuck on the tracks for about 10 minutes. No one was able to react quickly enough and a train eventually hit the trailer with a speed of about 50 miles per hour (80 kilometers per hour).

The video above shows the moment when the train arrived with a few people waving at it trying to signal there was an obstacle ahead. Obviously, that didn’t help a lot and the train composition hit the trailer which was reportedly carrying cargo that weighed around 50,000 pounds (22,670 kilograms). Looking at how that load was tossed like a carton box, it’s insane to think that it weighed almost 23 tons. The train’s engine reportedly derailed but stayed upright. The semi, in turn, was a total loss.

It’s worth pointing out that there were police already on site trying to prevent a bigger accident from happening. It was probably impossible to alert the train operators earlier and have them stop the train but at least the area around the intersection was free of people and other vehicles.

Friends, we have one piece of advice. When there is an obstacle on the tracks and it’s that big, plus a train approaching the intersection, you should better be standing much further away than the guy with the camera in this video did. We are grateful for the footage but in case of a derailment, things could’ve been way worse, possibly threatening his life.