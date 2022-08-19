Listen to this article

The new Porsche 911 GT3 RS has been revealed for the 2023 model year. As always, the hardcore 911 promises better performance than before based on the 992-generation of the venerable German nameplate.

And while we've discussed everything that's new about the 518-horsepower 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS in a separate story, we've also discovered that its configurator is already up – at least for North America. Of course, we did what a self-respecting car nut would do: spec out a 911 GT3 RS without a single regard for our inexistent Porsche money.

Gallery: Most Expensive 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

6 Photos

The base 2023 911 GT3 RS costs $223,800 before applicable delivery, processing, and handling fees. You can opt for the Weissach Package for $33,520, which includes options that should bring the weight down further by 33 pounds (15 kilograms). But if you're like us, you may want to explore your options one by one but for an added premium.

Going for the special color for your hardcore 992-generation 911, such as the Arctic Grey that you see here, will set you back $4,020. The set of GT3 RS forged lightweight aluminum wheels adds another $3,080, then another $600 if you want those rims painted in other colors.

Meanwhile, opting for the leather/Race-Tex interior in black with Guards Red stitching adds $4,730, while the 3D-printed Bodyform full bucket driver's seat pushes this further by $3,380.

Other upgrades are aesthetic (some are functional), including bespoke decals and matting, but the heft of the upgrades goes to the front-axle lift system and Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) with High Gloss Black calipers, collectively adding $13,780. The LED-Matrix Design headlights in black with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) will set you back another $4,010.

In the end, we've splurged a total of $53,080 in options, but ticking all the boxes under Tequipment accessories (including the child seats and car care sets) adds another $21,028. This brings the total to $299,358, which should include the $1,450 handling fees.

If you want maximum individuality, you may choose to get your 911 GT3 RS in any color you want (as long as Porsche allows it) but that will set you back another 30 grand. Then again, what's stopping you?

The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS will be available for public viewing at Pebble Beach this weekend.