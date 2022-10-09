Listen to this article

We're now in the era of electric pickup trucks and naturally without power loss due to transmissions, plug-in trucks are incredibly quick. In fact, the quickest trucks you can buy these days are mostly electric – with the exception of the Hellcat-powered Ram TRX.

Of note, the Ram TRX is officially just as quick in a sprint to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) as the Ford F-150 Lightning, which stands as one of the quickest pickup trucks of all time. Both trucks can do so in just 4.5 seconds, which should be at the top of the list just behind the GMC Hummer EV and Rivian R1T.

Gallery: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat: Review

20 Photos

That's, of course, going to change once the performance number of the Ford Raptor R comes out. The Raptor R is now the most powerful F-150 ever made; it's a tad less powerful than the TRX, though it's important to note that it's also lighter. It's actually interesting to compare the Raptor R versus the TRX, given their obvious rivalry.

Going back to the Lightning and TRX, both are evenly squared in a centenary sprint but how do they compare in a drag race? The Fast Lane Trucks pitted the two on a drag strip, which saw the EV losing to the ICE-powered truck. If the Blue Oval here was the Raptor R, this would have been a more interesting matchup.

Meanwhile, the video also introduced a pumped-up version of the Ram TRX called the Tyrant performance package. Developed by Nth Moto of Minnesota, the Tyrant package basically represents an official "Redeye" version of the TRX with a reworked engine to produce 787 horsepower instead of just 702.

The TRX Tyrant is not officially available through Ram but you can get one from Granger Motors of Iowa for over $93,000. One variant of the TRX Tyrant even comes with 37-inch tires, which is standard on the Raptor R.