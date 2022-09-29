Listen to this article

Nissan gave the Frontier pickup a thorough refresh for the 2022 model year. The truck had languished in the lineup for over 15 years, but the update put the pickup on equal footing with its competitors. When the 2023 Frontier arrives, though, it’ll be slightly more expensive than before, starting at $30,485 (all prices include the $1,295 destination charge). The 2022 Frontier started at $29,985.

New for 2023 is a Midnight Edition package. Nissan will make this available on SV Crew Cab models, with the pack adding black-painted 17-inch alloy wheels, black outside mirrors, black exterior badging, and a black bumper and grille. The truck also received LED fog lights, headlights, and taillights. Inside, there are black accents and a black headliner. It costs an extra $1,790.

Model (King Cab) Price (incl. $1,295 dest. fee) S 4x2 $30,485 SV 4x2 $33,185 S 4x4 $33,685 S 4x4 $36,385

SV Crew Cab Frontiers in the long-wheelbase configuration will feature the SV Convenience Package as standard equipment. This adds a heated steering wheel, a spray-in bed liner, under-rail bed lighting, and heated front seats. Frontier Pro-X and Pro-4X models receive wireless Apple CarPlay, while Nissan updated the Pro Premium package to swap black interior stitching for Lava Red.

Gallery: 2022 Nissan Frontier

36 Photos

The King Cab models will come with a 6-foot bed, while the Crew Cab S, Pro-X, and Pro-4X models feature the smaller 5-foot one. Either bed is available with the SV Crew Cab model.

Model (Crew Cab) Price (incl. $1,295 dest. fee) S 4x2 $31,785 SV 4x2 5-FT Bed $34,585 SV 4x2 6-FT Bed $37,415 S 4x4 $34,785 SV 4x4 5-FT Bed $37,585 SV 4x4 6-FT Bed $40,415 Pro-X 4x2 $37,015 Pro-4X 4x4 $40,015

While Nissan updated the Frontier for 2022, the truck’s current engine debuted in the previous-generation model. It’s a 3.8-liter V6 engine producing 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 281 pound-feet (391 Newton-meters) of torque. The truck received an all-new and tougher-looking exterior design while receiving a modern interior with an 8.0-inch infotainment display as standard equipment.

The 2023 Nissan Frontier is on sale now. The slight price increase is annoying, but Nissan isn’t the only automaker to adjust pricing year-to-year.