Following an unexpected teaser a few days ago, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Nissan Motorsports & Customizing Co., Ltd. (NMC) today reveal their newest race car, the Nissan Z GT4. Based on the production-spec Z, the GT4 race car builds upon the merits of the all-new coupe and tweaked to be ready for the track.

"Motorsports for Nissan is an expression of our passion and unrivaled expertise. The Nissan Z continues to maintain its position as an exciting sports car that fascinates drivers with its driving dynamics and flexible powertrain," said Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta. "We are confident that this track-ready GT4-category Nissan Z will be ready to write another chapter in the Nissan Z’s 50-plus-year legacy of speed."

As mentioned, the Z GT4 is based on the standard Z but modified for competition. Nismo Racing Division tuned the engine, optimized the chassis and suspension, and enhanced the aerodynamics to the limit of regulations. Nissan touts the Z GT4 as a race car "accessible to enthusiast drivers and hardcore professionals."

Of note, the standard Nissan Z makes 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 350 pound-feet (475 Newton-meters) of torque from the twin-turbo 3.0-liter VR30DDTT V6 mill.

The Nissan Z GT4 was developed at Nismo's engineering facilities and at multiple track sessions. The test-entry vehicle in the Fuji 24-Hour Race in June was also part of the official race car's development, as well as in additional Super Taikyu Series events at Motegi and more.

The detailed specifications of the Nissan Z GT4 will be revealed at the 2022 SEMA show in the US, happening on November 1-4, 2022. Deliveries will begin in the first half of 2023, so expect the all-new race car to hit the tracks by that time.

Meanwhile, a hot Nissan Z Nismo is still up on the horizon, with rumors already swirling around the interwebs. For now, fans can enjoy the initial Nismo accessories for the Z first while waiting for the full-fledged model.