Police body cam footage captured the aftermath of the crash involving Cleveland Browns' defensive end Myles Garrett. The video shows Garrett being treated by firefighters while another attends to Garrett's female passenger lying in the grass near the vehicle. Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries, with the pair being taken to hospitals for medical treatment.

The crash happened Monday afternoon, and Garrett was released from Cleveland Clinic Akron General on Monday night. It's unclear if his female passenger was also released. Garrett suffered a sprained shoulder, a strained bicep, and some cuts.

The crash happened at around 3 p.m. In Sharon Township, Ohio, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. It's unclear what caused the accident, but Garrett’s 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S left the roadway. Police are investigating the crash, and drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be the cause. However, it remains unknown how fast Garrett was traveling down the rural road at the time. The speed limit is allegedly 45 miles per hour (72 kilometers per hour).

A video from WKYC Channel 3 show the car's extensive damage. The vehicle left the pavement and rolled over at least once before coming to a rest just off the side of the road. The rear window is busted out, and the windshield is cracked. The front bumper is completely gone, exposing the massive radiators in front of the wheels, which are bent and damaged.

The rear bumper is still attached to the Porsche, but many of the fasteners had been pulled free, peeling the outside edges from the vehicle. Every panel looks damaged, including the doors. The videos also show the car's airbags deployed due to the crash. Both occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

Thankfully, there were no other cars involved and no serious injuries. The 911 Turbo S packs a twin-turbocharged 3.7-liter flat-six engine capable of producing 640 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. Garrett has played for the Browns since 2017.