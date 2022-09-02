Listen to this article

We have good news and bad news today out of Croatia. The image above shows a mangled Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta, but fortunately, nobody was injured in the crash that led to this sad scene. That's the good news. The bad news, obviously, is that an exceedingly rare Pagani is now severely damaged. And when we say exceedingly rare, it's one of just three built.

What happened exactly? The Zonda was participating in the Supercar Owners Circle event taking place in Croatia. We don't know details of the crash, but the video at the top of the article catches it as it happens. We see an Apollo IE (also extremely rare) pass the camera, with the Zonda HP Barchetta following some distance behind. None of the cars appear to be going fast, but shortly after the Zonda passes, the back end steps out. A wide hypercar on a narrow road doesn't mix well with oncoming traffic, and the result is a nasty-looking collision.

Gallery: Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta Crash

3 Photos

Photo Credit: Artur Shynkarov, @AStopcars / @bentley_flying_spur on Instagram

As far as we can tell, the crash happened on September 2. Images and video clips have been popping up on social media; @AStopcars on Instagram was kind enough to share some images directly with Motor1.com in the above gallery. Artur Shynkarov is the photographer; he also captured video of the aftermath and shared it on Instagram, seen below.

A Facebook post from Supercar Owners Circle shows the Pagani arriving in Zagreb on September 1.

Damage to the Pagani looks quite extensive, with the majority of the carnage on the driver's side. Both front and rear wheel wells are destroyed, and the impact ripped the rear suspension on the driver's side completely out of the car. The rear fascia is severely damaged, and this only covers what we can see. Who knows what hidden damage exists underneath the carbon body.

Being extremely rare, the Zonda HP Barchetta is also extremely valuable. The last we heard, the going rate was around $17 million so this is most decidedly a costly collision. Given the value and rarity, it's hard to say what the hypercar's future will be, but machines can be rebuilt. Human beings, not so much. So while this isn't a good day, it could've certainly been worse.