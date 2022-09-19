Listen to this article

Camper trailers could be an ideal mobile charging solution for EV owners that enjoy the outdoors. Colorado Teardrops is taking a big step in that direction with The Boulder, a prototype teardrop designed specifically for EV owners that is aerodynamic, modern, and packing its own battery pack that can fast-charge any electric vehicle.

Let's answer the obvious question right away. The Boulder is built with a 75KwH battery system in the floor of the trailer. According to Colorado Teardrops, the system is capable of Level 3 fast charging and it should add 100 miles of range to an EV in 10 minutes. We say should because the company lists that time as an estimate. Recharging to 80 percent capacity is estimated at 80 minutes, with a full-charge time not yet available. Level 1 charging through a J1772 connector is also possible.

Gallery: The Boulder Teardrop Camper By Colorado Teardrops

7 Photos

What does that mean for range, exactly? Such things obviously vary, but Colorado Teardrops says The Boulder should essentially equal or add to a vehicle's normal range when not pulling a trailer. When the trailer battery is depleted, it can be plugged in and charged up like any other EV. That includes Tesla superchargers, should buyers so choose.

The other obvious question is yes, this adds weight. An aluminum frame is used for the cabin, with a powder-coated steel frame serving as the foundation. The dry weight is listed as 2,200 pounds, not enormously heavy by any stretch but several hundred pounds heavier than a typical teardrop trailer. That should still be light enough for towing behind all but the smallest EVs, and it utilizes a 3,500-pound axle so there's room for add-ons.

Speaking of which, this is a camper and not just a towable charging station. The Boulder is built to accommodate a queen size bed inside, with two small bunks over top. That's enough room for two adults and two children, and when not sleeping, the interior space converts to a dining area with seating around the table. At the rear is a sizable exterior galley with fold-out shelves and a large countertop for cooking.

Storage is available under the counter, which can include an optional slide-out shelf for a cooler. More storage is available in the aluminum fenders and under the floor, where provisions for onboard water can go. Extras can include heating and air conditioning systems, propane, hot water, solar panels, an awning system, and more. Being a prototype it's still a work-in-progress, but one thing you won't find is a toilet system. In essence, it has everything except the kitchen sink.

Colorado Teardrops does have a functional prototype already built, featured in the photo gallery above. The production version will cost $55,000, though the company is currently taking deposits on a tiered system that can lower the price. Pony up $10,000 now and the MSRP drops to $45,000. You'll also be in the first round of deliveries, which are expected in the first half of 2023.