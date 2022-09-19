Listen to this article

The Ford E-Transit Custom electric commercial van is one of many updates for this nameplate on display at the IAA Transportation Motorshow in Hannover, Germany. There's also new info about the plug-in hybrid and diesel powerplants.

The E-Transit Custom is available with two powertrains. The standard version has 135 horsepower (100 kilowatts), and there's a more powerful variant making 217 hp (160 kW). Both setups offer 306 pound-feet (415 Newton-meters).

Gallery: 2023 Ford E-Transit Custom

18 Photos

The van's battery has a 74-kilowatt-hour capacity to provide up to 236 miles (380 kilometers) on a charge in the WLTP test. The pack supports DC fast charging at up to 125 kilowatts. The system can also feed 2.3 kW of electricity to tools or other devices needing power.

The E-Transit Custom is available with two lengths and two roof heights. This provides between 205 cubic feet and 317.8 cubic feet (5.8 cubic meters and 9 cubic meters) of load volume. Depending on the configuration, the van has a payload capacity of up to 2,425 pounds (1,100 kilograms), and it can tow up to 4,409 pounds (2,000 kilograms).

Gallery: 2023 Ford Transit Custom Diesel And PHEV

9 Photos

The new Transit Custom plug-in hybrid combines a 2.5-liter gasoline-fueled engine running on the Atkinson cycle and a battery with an 11.8 kWh usable capacity. Like the fully electric model, the system can provide 2.3 kW for powering electrical items. The system's estimated pure electric driving range is 35.42 miles (57 kilometers).

If a customer prefers to have the Transit Custom with just a traditional diesel engine, there are four outputs available. Buyers can select versions with 109 hp (81 kW), 134 hp (100 kW), 148 hp (110 kW) or 168 hp (125 kW).

There are quite a few drivetrain configurations with the diesel, too. A six-speed manual has an optional mechanical limited-slip differential. There's also an eight-speed automatic. All-wheel drive is another choice.

The new Transit Custom with the diesel powerplant begins deliveries in mid-2023. The EV joins the lineup that fall. The assembly for all of the van's variants happens at the Ford Otosan facility in Kocaeli, Turkey.