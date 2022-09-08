Listen to this article

Ford unveiled the E-Transit Custom in May but without going into details about the technical specifications aside from mentioning the range. The missing pieces of the puzzle are now falling into place as the Blue Oval's commercial arm Ford Pro has released the information. Without further ado, we learn the electric workhorse will have a maximum payload capacity of 1,100 kilograms (2,425 pounds) and a towing capacity of 2,000 kg (4,409 lbs).

The 2024 E-Transit Custom in its basic configuration will offer 135 horsepower (100 kilowatts) while the more potent variant is rated at 217 hp (160 kW). In both configurations, the instantly available torque is 415 Newton-meters (306 pound-feet). It's enough muscle to offer diesel-like levels of payload capacity, according to Ford Pro.

2023 Ford E-Transit Custom

The battery pack has a usable capacity of 74 kWh and uses pouch cells also found in the F-150 Lightning. Compared to the battery installed in the E-Transit, these have a 12 percent higher energy density and enable the E-Transit Custom to cover as much as 380 kilometers (236 miles) on a single charge per WLTP. The battery can be charged at up to 125 kW, taking 41 minutes to go from 15 to 80 percent. Fully replenishing the battery at 11 kW takes just under eight hours.

Much like it's the case with the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, the van also offers bidirectional charging courtesy of Ford's ProPower Onboard system to juice up electrical tools and other devices at up to 2.3 kW. Other notable features include an independent rear suspension, a lower vehicle floor, and a drag coefficient improved by 10 percent compared to the Transit Custom.

Available as a single or double cab as well as a wagon, the E-Transit Custom is offered with two wheelbases and two roof heights. The panel van provides a maximum load volume between 5.8 to 9 cubic meters and a load compartment length of 3.45 meters. Interestingly, Ford Pro touts a sliding door with the widest opening in the segment after rearranging the B- and C-pillars.

Ford Pro will kick off production of the new E-Transit Custom at its Kocaeli plant in Turkey from fall 2023, with pricing to be disclosed closer to market launch.