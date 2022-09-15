Listen to this article

Fueled by higher taxes on large-displacement engines, the sports car market continues its decline in Europe. Despite increasingly tougher emissions regulations, Ford is determined to please enthusiasts. The seventh-generation Mustang debuted last night at the 2022 NAIAS and will be heading to the Old Continent next year. Thankfully, the Blue Oval will bring over the naturally aspirated V8, which we might as well label as a dinosaur in the best way possible.

With AMG eliminating the V8 from the next C63 in favor of a plug-in hybrid four-cylinder engine, it's refreshing to hear the Euro-spec Mustang will stick to its iconic 5.0. Not the same V8 as before though as the GT will boast a dual air intake and dual throttle body design. Typically, the previous 'Stang sold in Europe had slightly less power due to stricter legislation, and we won't be too surprised if it'll be the same story with the new one.

2024 Ford Mustang

24 Photos

Nevertheless, we're just glad it will remain in Ford's Euro lineup alongside other sporty cars like the Fiesta ST and Focus ST. The 2024 Mustang will also keep the six-speed manual gearbox for the GT, but we can't say the same thing about the smaller 2.3-liter, four-cylinder EcoBoost as that will be automatic-only, much like in the United States.

Ford of Europe also mentions the new-for-2024 Dark Horse, which will be positioned above the GT with the fourth-generation Coyote engine dialed to a projected 500 horsepower, at least for the North American variant. It benefits from beefy Brembo front brakes with 13.9-inch rotors and six-piston calipers, a strut tower brace from Ford Performance, Torsen rear limited-slip differential, bigger sway bars, and heavy-duty front shocks.

The 2024 Mustang for Europe will come with 12 paint choices, including new finishes like Vapor Blue, Yellow Splash, and Blue Ember. Those Brembo brakes we mentioned are going to be offered with either red or black calipers, along with two fresh 19-inch wheel designs. Much like in the US, the pony car will look different depending on the number of cylinders underneath the hood.

Ford has engineered the S650 with a right-hand-drive configuration and has already confirmed the model's availability in RHD countries such as the UK and Australia by late next year.