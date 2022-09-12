Listen to this article

The W140 generation of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is still regarded as one of the automaker’s peak achievements in the last century. Stylish, comfortable, and very powerful in some versions, the S (W140) is still desired on the used car market, especially the rarer V8 and V12-powered models. There are now fewer and fewer surviving examples though, and we are happy to see one S600 model being restored to its original condition.

By restored we don’t mean an actual nut-and-bolt restoration but rather a very extensive wash and detail. What we are talking about is a new video from the AMMO NYC channel on YouTube, which shows us a W140 with a V12 engine under the hood being given its first wash after eight years. The vehicle has been sitting in a garage for quite some time and it’s finally time for the large sedan to get back on the road.

Gallery: Mercedes 600 SEL W140 Test

32 Photos

The process starts with a detailed wash of the underbody of the car and the wheel arches. Special chemicals and brushes are used to degrease the suspension, exhaust, and other components of the vehicle. Next is the engine bay which gets the same attention, followed by the exterior and the wheels. Each area gets treated with a different selection of chemicals, brushes, and sponges. But that is just the beginning.

The interior is as bad as the exterior and requires extensive procedures. Everything starts with a vacuum and then some brushwork to all panels in the cabin, followed by a steam machine job. The leather seats are then washed and treated with special detergents. Nearly every surface inside the car is thoroughly cleaned with a steam machine.

Again, that’s not everything. There are many smaller processes involved in the S600’s full detail. We are happy to see one rare and awesome Mercedes being returned to (almost) its factory condition even without a full restoration. If you have about 25 minutes to spend, make sure to watch the whole video at the top of this page – it’s super fun.