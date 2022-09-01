Listen to this article

The BMW XM won’t launch until later this year, but new patent images filed in Japan provide a clear look at the upcoming SUV. The images, filed with the Japan Patent Office in April, were published today, revealing a beastly SUV that’s not much of a secret.

The new patent images reveal that the production model won’t stray far from the XM Concept’s design. That was quite evident in the numerous spy shots of the large, luxury SUV over the last few months, but the new images help put those styling touches into a clearer perspective. The XM will have a prominent kidney grille flanked by a split-headlight design. It’ll have vertical vents pushed to the front bumper’s outer corners with a stylized lower grille opening.

Gallery: BMW XM Patent Images

7 Photos

At the rear, BMW will install thin taillights that wrap around the quarter panels. It looks like a fairly typical SUV backend, with an aggressive rear diffuser and stacked quad tailpipes. The camouflage on the test vehicles couldn’t hide those poking out from the bumper.

When the XM goes on sale, it’ll arrive with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that will o produce 644 horsepower (495 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (884 Newton-meters) of torque. It’ll allegedly be named the XM 50e, following the naming convention of the 7 Series M Performance plug-in, the M750e.

BMW will also prep a more potent XM Black Label that better matches the XM Concept’s bonkers output. The top-tier variant is expected to deliver around 740 hp (551 kW) and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. Both variants will use the same twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter S68 V8 with mild-hybrid tech that pairs with an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox. It’s set to deliver around 30-50 miles of electric range depending on the market’s test cycle.

The 2023 BMW XM will arrive before the end of the year, and it’ll look a lot like the XM Concept from late last year. BMW hasn’t indicated how much its new, dedicated M car will cost, but we expect a $130,000 starting price for the entry-level model. The high-powered version could reach $150,000 or more with options. The automaker plans to discontinue XM production in November 2027.