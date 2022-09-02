Listen to this article

After discontinuing the Citigo about two years ago, the Fabia is currently Skoda’s smallest model on the European market. It is a practical vehicle with smart interior solutions, which is among the best-selling nameplates in its segment. However, it seems that the future of the Fabia name is uncertain.

The Czech company’s boss Klaus Zellmer recently spoke to media representatives during the debut of the Vision 7S concept. Zellmer confirmed to Autocar an all-electric successor of the Fabia is already under development, though it seems that it won’t be ready for a market launch before the final quarter of this decade.

Gallery: 2021 Skoda Fabia

77 Photos

“The Fabia with its price position will be succeeded by a battery-electric vehicle and we are working on that,” Zellmer said. “The biggest challenge at the moment is the cost of battery-electric vehicles, especially when producing a car [the size of] the Fabia. We will have to stay a little patient.”

The British publication reports the new all-electric model is likely to be based on the entry-version of Volkswagen’s MEB architecture. It will become one of the last electric vehicles from VAG to be underpinned by that platform before the conglomerate moves to the new SSP platform.

In terms of design, the Fabia’s successor will reportedly feature Skoda’s new design language previewed by the Vision 7S concept. This probably means the new model could look a little more like a small crossover rather than a classic hatchback like today’s Fabia.

For now, it is not known whether this new EV will wear the Fabia name. Skoda wants to move to a completely electric model lineup by the end of the decade and it may decide to give some of its zero-emissions models new names that are not historically related to the marque like the Fabia.

During the debut event in Prague, Autocar reports, Zellmer also confirmed Skoda will launch a production version of the Vision 7S concept later this decade together with an urban EV and a crossover. Shortly after, two more battery-powered vehicles will be launched, including the Fabia successor.