Lamborghini's ICE-only days are numbered as the peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese will wave goodbye to vehicles equipped with pure combustion engines later this year. It has already been confirmed that the Huracan and Aventador replacements will both be hybrids and the forthcoming Urus facelift is also going to adopt a partially electrified powertrain. All three model lines are set to go hybrid by 2024, but the first EV will take a while.

In an interview with Autocar at the beginning of the year, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann announced the first EV will be out in 2028 with a 2+2 seating configuration. The British magazine speculated at that time it would be a crossover smaller than the Urus. Given its interior layout, it should serve as a spiritual successor to the Urraco, the last 2+2 gran tourer sold by Lambo from 1972 until 1979 during which fewer than 800 units were made.

We've decided to use our crystal ball and attempt to see into the future of the first Lamborghini to do away with a gasoline engine. The name we've chosen for this digital design exercise is "Revuelto" as a patent filing with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) from a few months ago suggested the Italian automaker is preparing yet another model without a bull's name.

The edgy crossover's styling takes after the futuristic Terzo Millennio concept as well as the limited-run Sián FKP 37. Of course, 2028 is a long way to go and a lot could change until then, but we do expect the crossover to ride on a dedicated electric car platform. That should translate to short overhangs to maximize wheelbase. However, with Lambo's head honcho saying it'll be a 2+2 rather than a true four-seater, rear legroom is likely going to be limited.

A more spacious EV for the whole family is coming as the second-generation Urus due around the end of the decade will drop the twin-turbo V8 engine. Unless synthetic fuels gain traction in the coming years, Lamborghini envisions it'll have an all-electric lineup in the early 2030s. Meanwhile, a meaner gas-fueled Urus is right around the corner and will be followed before the end of the year by a high-riding Huracan Sterrato equipped with a naturally aspirated V10.