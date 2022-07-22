Listen to this article

It's been over two years since we first heard the name Celestiq (pronounced like celestic). A single image showing an illuminated Cadillac crest served as the introduction, accompanied by the promise that it would be the brand's new flagship vehicle. Now, that promise is nearly fulfilled as we see the Cadillac Celestiq show car for the first time.

Technically speaking, this is a concept but the production version isn't far behind. In fact, Cadillac says details on the production-spec Celestiq will be revealed later this year. Moreover, some of the features and technology mentioned with this debut will be available in the version folks can buy. That includes a 55-inch diagonal screen spanning the dash, incorporating multiple displays for the driver and front seat passenger. Active privacy technology using a type of digital window blind prevents the driver from seeing the far right display, allowing the passenger to watch videos without fear of driver distraction.

As for rear seat passengers, they also get individual display screens. Cadillac says there are actually five high-definition screens total in the Celestiq's greenhouse, and above everything is a trick glass roof that can adjust light levels in four different zones. Cadillac calls it the Smart Glass Roof, and it uses Suspended Particle Device technology to allow each passenger in the four-seater to adjust incoming light levels however they prefer. Naturally, Ultra Cruise driver assist tech will be available for advanced hand-free operation.

Cadillac isn't ready to share powertrain details yet, other than to remind us that the Celestiq uses GM's Ultium platform. However, the company is keen to tell us this car will undoubtedly be Cadillac's company flagship going forward into the electric era. Furthermore, emphasis is placed on this being a flagship sedan, drawing inspiration from prewar Cadillac V-16s and the 1957 Eldorado Brougham.

"Those vehicles represented the pinnacle of luxury in their respective eras, and helped make Cadillac the standard of the world," said Tony Roma, chief engineer. "The Celestiq show car — also a sedan, because the configuration offers the very best luxury experience — builds on that pedigree and captures the spirit of arrival they expressed."

Classic architecture is also baked into the Celestiq's design, which is certainly striking and distinctive. Its sweeping fastback shape incorporates a long hood with a bold grille that illuminates, flanked by vertically-oriented driving lights. At the back, Cadillac's trademark thin vertical taillights are joined by a pair of horizontal lights wrapping around the sides.

"The Celestiq show car is the purest expression of Cadillac," said Cadillac Advanced Design Manager Magalie Debellis. "It brings to life the most integrated expressions of design and innovation in the brand's history, coalescing in a defining statement of a true Cadillac flagship."

How much of the Celestiq show car will make it to production? If we follow the example set by the Cadillac Lyriq's progression from concept to showroom, what you see now could be what you get later. The Celestiq will be built at GM's Global Technical Center just north of Detroit, which is getting an $81 million makeover to support production. It will be the first car built at the location since it opened in 1956.