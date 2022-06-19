Listen to this article

General Motors is gearing up to start the production of the Cadillac Celestiq. The automaker's future flagship sedan is set to be built at GM's Global Technical Center, the first production vehicle to come from the center of the company’s engineering and design efforts since its inauguration in May 1956.

GM is investing $81 million into the Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan to support this production plan. The investment will be used to purchase and install related equipment to produce the Celestiq. GM says the renovation has already commenced.

Gallery: Cadillac Celestiq Teaser Images

4 Photos

Of note, each of the Cadillac Celestiq units will be hand-built at the Global Technical Center. It's expected to have the highest volume of 3D printed components (over 100) of any GM production vehicle.

"As Cadillac’s future flagship sedan, Celestiq signifies a new, resurgent era for the brand," said Mark Reuss, president of General Motors. "Each one will be hand-built by an amazing team of craftspeople on our historic Technical Center campus. Today’s investment announcement emphasizes our commitment to delivering a world-class Cadillac with nothing but the best in craftsmanship, design, engineering, and technology."

The Celestiq will be built on GM's Ultium platform. The platform will be the center of GM's EV offensive using common electric vehicle architecture and propulsion components like battery cells, modules, packs, Ultium Drive units, EV motors, and integrated power electronics.

First announced in 2020, the Cadillac has been strip-teasing the Celestiq to remind us that the flagship sedan is coming. The previous teasers have revealed some details, including LED lighting elements and silver exterior trims.

"From its unique proportions and a new effortless, sophisticated form language, to the precision and attention to detail, Celestiq is unlike anything on the road today," said Magalie Debellis, manager of Cadillac Branded Advanced Design.

GM says more Celestiq images will arrive soon – ahead of the show car's global debut in late July.