The Cadillac Celestiq electric sedan that will be the brand's halo product will have a price of around $300,000, according to the Wall Street Journal citing "people familiar with the matter." The company will allegedly build fewer than 500 of them each year with assembly starting by late 2023.

"We have not shared pricing for Celestiq but what I can say is that it will be a very exclusive and bespoke product and priced accordingly. More details about the production version will be available later this year," a Cadillac spokesperson told Motor1.com when asked for comment about the Wall Street Journal report.

Cadillac will hand-assemble each Celestiq at its Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan, after an $81 million in improvement there. Each one will have over 100 3d-printed components. There will also be customized wood trim in the cabin and the Ultra Cruise hands-free driving assist system, according to this report.

Judging from earlier teasers, the Celestiq concept will have a long, low-slung exterior. At the front, there will be vertical LEDs on each side and strips of light around the lower portion of the nose.

Inside, there will be a digital screen running the entire width of the dashboard. The roof will be glass and will have four dimmable zones. Recent teaser images show high-end touches like a gloss black center console, metal buttons for the seat controls, and seats with a mix of leather textures.

We are expecting the production version of the Celestiq to look a lot like the concept. It rides on the General Motors Ultium platform. There are no powertrain details available yet, but these underpinnings can support batteries with as large as 200 kilowatt-hours of capacity.

The Celestiq won't be the first model in Cadillac's new family of EVs. That honor will fall on the 2023 Lyriq. The first examples of this electric crossover will begin this summer. Prices start at $62,990 after the destination fee. An all-wheel-drive version with 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) will join the range in early 2023 and will have a base cost of $64,990.