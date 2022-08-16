Listen to this article

The first day of Dodge's 2022 Speed Week kicked off in grand fashion with an ode to muscle cars both classic and modern. We've already covered the modern machines, but among the classic news came this carbon fiber jewel. That's a 1970 Dodge Charger body made of carbon fiber, and it's for sale through the automaker's Direct Connection Performance Parts group.

Dodge announced several offerings for speed seekers building custom cars, including everything from engines to transmissions and carbon fiber parts. Suffice it to say, an entire car made from carbon fiber stands out among the announcements, and this 1970 Charger is indeed available for purchase as a bare body. Direct Connection works with Finale Speed to license and create this carbon fiber classic, manufactured to OEM specifications.

Gallery: Carbon Fiber 1970 Dodge Charger

18 Photos

There's no mention of price for this carbon fiber body, nor any figures regarding production. It won't be the only classic Mopar from the original muscle car era to get the carbon fiber treatment, however. There are plans to license future bodies through Finale Speed for the Plymouth Barracuda and Road Runner. Or, if you rather have carbon fiber on modern Dodge vehicles, Direct Connection offers various body parts for late model Challengers such as spoilers, rocker panels, rear diffusers, and front splitters.

"Not only do we listen to our Dodge owners, but the brand also delivers the performance products our street car enthusiasts, drag racers, and vintage muscle fans need," said Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis. "Direct Connection is a program that lives up to its name, offering a pipeline of new products, including a Drag Pak Rolling Chassis for our sportsman drag racers, new licensed carbon fiber panels to cut weight and improve performance, and many more new additions to our growing performance parts portfolio."

While carbon fiber bodies and go-fast parts are of interest to builders and racers, the big news from Speed Week day one was Dodge's 2023 lineup. Along with the return of the Durango SRT Hellcat, Dodge announced special editions for the Challenger and Charger while reconfirming that this is the Hemi's last hurrah in Dodge's war horses. Production for the current-generation Charger and Challenger ends in December 2023.