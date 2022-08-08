Listen to this article

With a low center of gravity, good traction, and a powerful electric powertrain, the Polestar 2 is one of the solid options on the EV market. It offers a practical cabin and a relaxed driving experience, and it’s currently one of our favorite electric vehicles on sale. But is it good if you want to drive aggressively and attack corners at high speed?

Our colleagues at km77.com have a new video on YouTube showing the Polestar 2 doing the moose test. The test vehicle is from the Performance trim level and has 476 electric ponies under the skin. It rides on 20-inch wheels with Continental Sport Contact 6 tires. Stopping power is provided by a Brembo brake kit and there are some small visual tweaks compared to the less expensive Polestar 2 grades.

Gallery: 2023 Polestar 2

18 Photos

But the way the electric vehicle looks is not that important in this case. What matters is how fast it can go around the cones in a moose test and the best result the Polestar 2 got was 46 miles per hour (74 kilometers per hour). Attempts at a higher speed, even with the highest level of recuperation engaged, lead to understeer and the vehicle hitting the cones.

At 46 mph (74 kph), the driver decided to put the regenerative braking at the lowest level and the vehicle managed to safely go through the chicane. The reactions of the Polestar 2 were similar to the previous attempts, though with less skidding making the attempt successful.

During the test, the vehicle was also evaluated around the cones in a 22-meter slalom test. The high grip of the tires and the minimal body roll allowed the driver to perform the slalom smoothly and reach a quite high speed. In fact, the electric crossover did the test in 22.8 seconds putting it right at the top of km77.com’s slalom chart. There, it beats the Mini Cooper SE Countryman, Cupra Born, and BMW i4 for the top spot.

Just recently, the Polestar 2 was updated with a faster available charging and a more powerful electric motor in the single-motor configuration, now capable of 228 hp (170 kW). An improved and optimized heat pump is also part of the update, making the car more efficient at temperatures between -7 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius (19.4 to 77 degrees Fahrenheit).